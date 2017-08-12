Cuyahoga Valley National Park Gets Grant to Foster Citizen Science

The National Park Foundation is giving Cuyahoga Valley National Park a $100,000 grant to collaborate with local middle schools and high schools on science.

The grant will help the park launch a new citizen science project, which will encourage the classrooms to bring learning into the park.   

The park’s education director, Jesus Sanchez, says they will be working with schools to get students hands-on experiences alongside researchers within the park.

 

  

“When we talk about citizen science we talk about every-day people conducting science so that can happen at various ways, so that can be collecting data and entering it into a data base, which is usually what people think when they think of citizen science, but there’s also ways to be a citizen scientist, whether it’s coming up with research based ideas (or) collecting information data.”

Sanchez says Woodridge High School in Peninsula is the first school the park will partner with, and the project could start as soon as next spring.  

Related Content

Summit Metro Parks Reaches Out to Citizen Scientists To Try To Find Endangered Bees

By May 3, 2017
Summit Metro Parks is asking the public for help spotting a rare species.

The rusty-patched bumble bee, once common in Northeast Ohio, has recently been  listed as endangered and hasn’t been spotted here since 1998.

The Summit Metro Parks collaborated with Ohio State University, Cleveland Metroparks and Cuyahoga Valley National Park to create the Ohio Bees Atlas Project.

Cuyahoga Valley National Park Report Finds $87 Million Economic Impact in 2016

By Apr 25, 2017
A new report finds that the Cuyahoga Valley National Park had an economic impact of $87 million dollars and supported nearly a thousand local jobs in Northeast Ohio last year.

The report by the National Park Service shows that two and a half million visitors spent money in areas like dining and lodging.