Cuyahoga Valley National Park Gets Grant to Foster Citizen Science

The National Park Foundation is giving Cuyahoga Valley National Park a $100,000 grant to collaborate with local middle schools and high schools on science.

The grant will help the park launch a new citizen science project, which will encourage the classrooms to bring learning into the park.

The park’s education director, Jesus Sanchez, says they will be working with schools to get students hands-on experiences alongside researchers within the park.

Sanchez on citizen scientist program

“When we talk about citizen science we talk about every-day people conducting science so that can happen at various ways, so that can be collecting data and entering it into a data base, which is usually what people think when they think of citizen science, but there’s also ways to be a citizen scientist, whether it’s coming up with research based ideas (or) collecting information data.”

Sanchez says Woodridge High School in Peninsula is the first school the park will partner with, and the project could start as soon as next spring.