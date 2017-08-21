Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Great Lakes Science Center Among NE Ohio Watch-Party Hosts

By 1 hour ago

There are many watch parties happening in Northeast Ohio, and they recommend bringing your own eye protection.
Credit NASA

Northeast Ohio will be filled with watch parties this afternoon for the solar eclipse, including one in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

From 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., sky gazers can gather in Howe Meadow in Peninsula to view the eclipse, the first total solar eclipse over the continental U.S. in 99 years. CVNP Ranger Ryan Ainger says eye protection is essential when looking at the eclipse, and the park has a very limited quantity on-hand for this afternoon.

“We’ll be giving out one pair of glasses per family until we run out. But we’ll also have the pinhole projection cards available for people as well as a couple crafts where you can make your own pinhole viewer as well.”

The first 1,000 people who purchase admission to the Great Lakes Science Center can also get a free pair of eclipse glasses. And the Lake Erie Nature and Science Center in Bay Village will have two telescopes available for viewing.

More details about watch parties, eye protection and a link to the live feed from NASA are available here.

Tags: 
Cuyahoga Valley National Park
Total eclipse
2017 Solar Eclipse

