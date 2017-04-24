Cuyahoga Valley Park Asks For Public Input On Plans For a New Visitors Center

The new visitors' center will be near the current Boston Store visitors center. The CVNP is looking for public input on the plans today at Happy Days Lodge from 3-6 p.m.
Credit TOM JONES / CUYAHOGA VALLEY NATIONAL PARK

Cuyahoga Valley National Park is showing off plans for its $5.9 million visitor center tonight, and they’re looking for citizen input.

The new visitors’ center will be at the corner of Riverview and Boston Mills Roads in Boston Village.

The Conservancy for the Cuyahoga Valley National Park is leading the fundraising for the project, and has also coordinated the design process.

CVNP spokeswoman Jennie Vasarhelyi says the new center will include a 24-hour exhibit about the parks and their history.

“The building that we are looking at was historically a combination of commercial space and residential space that was associated with a paper mill. It was built in 1905.”

The parks service completed purchase of the buildings earlier this month, and they will all be rehabilitated for use as the visitors’ center.

“2017 is our planning and design year, 2018 is our construction year and we hope to be open by spring, 2019. So we wanted to get out plans out to the public before they were too far along so we could get feedback and thoughts about the direction we’re going.”

Tonight’s open house takes place at Happy Days Lodge from 3 till 6 p.m.

Tags: 
CVNP
Cuyahoga Valley National Park
Happy Days Lodge

