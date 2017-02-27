Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad Gets a New CEO

The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad has a new CEO. Joe Mazur accepted the job after six years as president and CEO of the International Soap Box Derby in Akron.

Mazur says he wants to add a train car with activities for children and specialty cars to accommodate the scenic railroad’s weekend crowd.

Mazur's plans for the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad

“My wife and I, we were on the breakfast train on Saturday, and it was sold out. It was sold out for brunch, it was sold out for lunch, and their dinners sell out. There’s a lot of people that, beyond sitting on a train and catching the scenery, want some interactive things to do."

Mazur holds a degree in accounting, but has spent most of his career in management. He’s held leadership positions at convention centers and arenas throughout the Midwest, including the Wolstein Center in Cleveland.

Mazur will take over as head of the railroad at the end of March.