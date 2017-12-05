Date Set for White Nationalist to Speak At the University of Cincinnati

Richard Spencer will speak at the University of Cincinnati on March 14.
A white nationalist will speak at the University of Cincinnati campus next spring. 

His attorney says Richard Spencer will appear on campus in a 534-seat lecture hall March 14th.  That's during UC's spring break. Kyle Bristow says Spencer will speak for one hour and answer questions for an hour.

Other Spencer appearances around the country have been followed by clashes between supporters and counter protesters. 

A statement from the university says it will discuss safety and logistics once the contract is signed. Bristow threatened to sue if Spencer was not allowed to speak. He has filed suit against Ohio State and two other universities in Michigan and Pennsylvania over their refusal to rent space. 

