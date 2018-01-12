Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley Ends Her Campaign for Governor, Endorses Cordray

By Jan 12, 2018

Even with Whaley out, the Democratic field is crowded: Richard Cordray, Connie Pillich, Joe Schiavoni, Dennis Kucinich and Bill O'Neill.
Credit WHALEY FOR OHIO

This week has been one long series of candidate shuffling, as Democratic and Republican contenders for governor have either joined forces with other candidates or moved to another race. One candidate has now dropped out completely.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is ending her campaign and throwing her support behind Rich Cordray.

Whaley joined the race wanting to spur job growth, improve education and focus the state’s fight against opioid addiction. Whaley says Corday, the former director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, is a progressive and innovative leader.

Fellow Democratic candidates Connie Pillich and Joe Schiavoni commended Whaley’s campaign but said they weren’t ready to “anoint” Cordray as the  nominee. Another candidate, former Congresswoman Betty Sutton has become Cordray's running mate. Also mounting Democratic campaigns for governor are former Congressman Dennis Kucinich and Supreme Court Justice Bill O'Neill.

Last week, Congressman Jim Renacci dropped out of the Republican race to shift his attention to the Republican nomination for Senate. Two other one-time Republican rivals -- Mike DeWine and Jon Husted -- have become running mates. Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor also is running.

Tags: 
election 2018
Ohio governors race
Nan Whaley
Richard Cordray

Democratic Candidates for Governor Touch on Opioids, Healthcare and Education

By Nick Castele Dec 5, 2017
photo of Democratic candidates for Ohio governor at the Idea Center
NICK CASTELE / IDEASTREAM

Four Democratic candidates for Ohio governor largely avoided criticizing one another in Monday night’s City Club of Cleveland debate, focusing their condemnation instead on Republican state leadership.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton, State Sen. Joe Schiavoni and former State Rep. Connie Pillich discussed opioids, healthcare and education during the hour-long event at the Idea Center at Playhouse Square.

At White House Urging, Renacci Moves from the Gubernatorial to the U.S. Senate race

By Jan 11, 2018
photo of Jim Renacci
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Renacci has switched his political sights from Ohio governor to the U.S. Senate.

Treasurer Josh Mandel had planned a rematch of his 2012 run against Brown. But he announced last week that he was giving up the race because of his wife's health. That led to speculation that one or more in the crowded GOP field for governor would decide on a Senate run instead. Earlier this week, Congressman Jim Renacci told Cleveland radio station WTAM he was considering the switch.