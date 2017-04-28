Dayton Resident Accused of Attempting to Join ISIS

By Tana Weingartner 22 minutes ago

Authorities say Alebbini was planning on joining ISIS.
Credit MONTGOMERY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A Dayton man is in custody after authorities say he was planning to join ISIS in Syria.

Federal prosecutors accuse 26-year-old Laith Alebbini with attempting to travel to Syria to fight with the Islamic State group. He was arraigned Thursday in U.S. District Court in Dayton on one count of attempting to provide material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization.

U.S. Attorney Ben Glassman says Alebbini faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.


"According to the criminal complaint, Mr. Alebbini had said that he would be the perfect recruit for ISIS," says Ben Glassman, for the Southern District of Ohio. "That was something that he said several months ago and the FBI has been following him since."

Glassman says Alebbini is a Jordanian citizen with permanent U.S. legal status.

He was arrested Wednesday at Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport where he had plane ticket to fly to Jordan via Turkey.

ISIS

