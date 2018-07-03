Deadline is Fast Approaching for Drug Addiction Treatment Ballot Measure

    The group is hoping to present 700,000 signatures, which would be more than double the required amount.
While many Ohioans are enjoying picnics, parades and fireworks, members of a group that wants to put a proposed ballot issue before voters this fall are working to meet the July 4th deadline.

A group that wants the state to spend more money on treatment for drug addiction instead of prison hopes to present more than 700,000 signatures from registered voters to the Secretary of State’s office to put the issue on the statewide ballot this fall – more than double the number they’d need to be valid to make that happen.

It's being called “The Neighborhood Safety, Drug Treatment and Rehabilitation” amendment. It's backed by the Ohio Safe and Healthy Communities campaign – a coalition of community, law enforcement, faith and business leaders from around the state.

In a written statement, the group says the large number of signatures gathered are “testament to the number of Ohioans who want our state to invest in proven treatment for addiction instead of more spending on bloated prisons.”

