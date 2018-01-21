Death-Penalty Documentary Makes its Ohio Debut

By 4 hours ago

"The Penalty" is director Will Francome's third film about the death penalty. He says this project aims to take a more objective perspective and encourage debate.
Credit THE PENALTY / FACEBOOK

A new documentary about the death penalty is coming to Ohio ahead of the state’s next scheduled execution on Feb. 13. The advocacy group Ohioans to Stop Executions is sponsoring screenings throughout the state.

“The Penalty” puts Ohio front and center in the death-penalty debate. It includes a look at the state’s checkered history with lethal injection drugs through the 2014 case of convicted murderer and rapist Dennis McGuire. The state used an experimental drug combination that appeared to cause McGuire to suffer and was slow to end his life.

Director Will Francome says he doesn’t want his film to be preachy, but he does want it to encourage debate.

"I think it's a good time to be discussing those things, especially since the last execution, of Alva Campbell, had complications as well," Francome said.

The film also questions some common arguments in favor of the death penalty.

“We’re often told that the death penalty is there to give victims closure," Francome said. "I learned that many people felt it hadn’t done that for them.”

Francome will conduct Q and A sessions after each screening. Screenings in Northeast Ohio will be Monday at the University of Akron at 3 p.m. and John Carroll University at 7 p.m.

The Penalty Trailer from Reel Nice on Vimeo.

Tags: 
Death Penalty
Will Francome
The Penalty
Ohioans to Stop Executions

Related Content

Ohio Supreme Court Will Hear a Challenge of the Death Penalty's Constitutionality

By Dec 27, 2017
picture of execution bed
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Supreme Court will hear a case next month that tests the constitutionality of death penalty sentencing.

Fifty-two-year-old Maurice Mason of Marion raped and murdered a pregnant woman in 1993. He was sentenced to death by a judge following a jury's recommendation.

But Mason's attorneys say a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a Florida case last year makes his sentence unconstitutional, because only the jury needs to consider the facts in the case and make that decision, not the judge.

A Bipartisan Push is Launched to End Ohio's Death Penalty

By Apr 12, 2016
photo of Kwame Ajamu
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio has no executions scheduled for nine months, and the state has no drugs to carry out lethal injections.

So advocates are seizing the opportunity to lobby lawmakers on abandoning the death penalty entirely. And they came armed with some powerful weapons:  people who were sentenced to die but who were freed after the charges against them were dismissed. 

Anti-Death Penalty Advocates Hope to Stop Ohio's First Execution in More Than Three Years

By Jul 12, 2017
photo of death penalty vigil
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio is set to execute an Akron man inmate later this month. If it happens, it will be the first execution in the state in 3 1/2 years. And death penalty opponents are trying to stop it.

Retired United Church of Christ pastor, the Rev. Lynda Smith, is one of about a dozen people who stood outside the building where Gov. John Kasich’s office is located, holding signs and sending a message to him to stop executions in Ohio.