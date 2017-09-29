Democrat Enters Race for Ohio Treasurer

Democrats have candidates in each of the five executive statewide offices next year with a Cincinnati attorney’s kickoff of his campaign for treasurer. 

Rob Richardson Jr. says he’ll work on restructuring student loans, and wants to create a statewide business start-up fund and a task force on drug companies and the state’s deadly opioid crisis – not typical actions by a treasurer. But Richardson says term-limited Republican Josh Mandel hasn’t used his office to its full potential.

“It’s been used as totally a political tool," Richardson says. "The current treasurer has been focused on his next political move instead of what’s best for long-term interests of the state of Ohio.”

Richardson ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination for Cincinnati mayor earlier this year. He would face state Rep. Robert Sprague or Franklin County Auditor Clarence Mingo, who are running on the Republican side. 

