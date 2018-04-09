Democrat Kathleen Clyde Talks About Bid for Ohio Secretary of State in Akron

  • Photo of Kathleen Clyde
    Ohio Democratic Rep. Kathleen Clyde at The Akron Press Club Monday.
    ANDREW MEYER / WKSU

Democrat Kathleen Clyde was in Akron Monday to discuss her run for Ohio’s Secretary of State.

During an appearance at the Akron Press Club, Clyde said her priorities include better security for Ohio’s voting machines and automatic voter registration.

One audience member asked whether or not President Donald Trump could have an effect on midterm elections.

Clyde’s opponent Republican Frank LaRose has said he would welcome President Trump campaigning for him. Clyde said she isn’t sure that’s a positive.

“I look at the issues involved in this race and you know, seeing President Trump come out and say millions of people tried to vote illegally, start a commission to look into this illegal voting," Clyde says. "When it comes to this important race, that’s not the conversation with ought to be having.”

Clyde says she supports Issue 1 on the May ballot because it would change the way lines are drawn for congressional districts, but she wants to ensure the process is transparent. 

“I have introduced a plan in the legislature to make sure that this new process for state redistricting, and hopefully for congressional redistricting if the issue passes, is transparent," Clyde says. "That there are no meetings in the bunker where the public is shut out, we should provide regular briefings to the public, and just make this process as open as possible.”

Both Clyde and LaRose are running unopposed in the May primary and will face each other in the general election in November.

LaRose Says Overblown Claims of Voter Fraud and Suppression Hurt Democracy

By Mar 19, 2018
photo of Frank LaRose
ANDREW MEYER / WKSU

The Republican running for Ohio Secretary of State says the passion of both parties over voting issues may be doing damage to American’s confidence in their democracy. Frank Larose, the state senator who hopes to succeed Secretary of State Jon Husted, told the Akron Press Club today any move that disenfranchises any voters or allows any voter fraud is too much.

“But nobody should overstate the existence of either fraud or suppression because I think what it does is underminds the confidence that voters have.” 

GOP Lawmakers Introduce Plan For New Voting Machines in Ohio

By Mar 1, 2018
A photo of : Sen. Frank LaRose (R-Hudson) gestures at a news conference with two supporters of his plan, Rep. Louis Blessing (R-Colerain) and Rep. Steve Arndt (R-Port Clinton).
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Republican state lawmakers say they have a plan to give Ohio’s 88 counties millions of dollars to replace thousands of voting machines that were bought more than a decade ago. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports they could be ready in time for the 2020 presidential election.

Despite Strong Bipartisan Support, ACLU Will Not Back Issue 1

By 1 hour ago
Photo of ACLU's Mike Brickner
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The May ballot issue that would change the process for drawing lines for congressional districts, is getting widespread bipartisan support from organizations and officials. But there’s one major group that isn’t going to back Issue 1.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio’s Mike Brickner says his group will not endorse it because it won’t prevent gerrymandering on Ohio’s Congressional map.

“It allows the process to devolve into just a single party voting and only getting one party’s approval of the maps," Brickner says. 

Congressional Redistricting Plan Passes Ohio House

By Feb 6, 2018
photo of Ohio House
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

It’s highly likely Ohio voters will get to vote on a new way to draw Ohio’s Congressional disticts map in May. The House approved a plan Tuesday that passed the Senate unanimously the night before.  The passage comes in time for lawmakers to make the February 7th deadline for putting the issue before voters this spring.

House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger has nothing but praise for the new plan passed by lawmakers in his chamber.

Lawmakers, Citizen Groups Reach Deal on Congressional Redistricting

By Feb 5, 2018
photo of Senate committee approving redistricting bill
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A  deal has been reached to reform the way Ohio’s congressional district map is drawn, after weeks of difficult negotiations between Republicans, Democrats, and a citizens group that wanted to put its own plan on the fall ballot. The map drawing power stays with state lawmakers but under new rules. 