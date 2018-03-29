Democratic AG Candidate's Proposal Includes Making It Easier for Ohioans to Spot Corruption

By Andy Chow 10 minutes ago

The Democratic candidate for attorney general is rolling out a new slate of proposals to crack down on what he sees as corruption in state government. The plan includes an easy way for everyday Ohioans to be government watchdogs.

Former U.S. Attorney Steve Dettelbach, who’s running for attorney general, says the Ohio Statehouse is operating on a broken system where groups with strong lobbying power get special treatment.

“People are now at the point where the culture in Columbus is that they think not getting caught is the same thing as being innocent,” he says.

Dettelbach proposes a crackdown that would include stiffer penalties for taking bribes and tougher sanctions for conflicts of interest. He adds that he wants to make data collected by the Ohio Ethics Commission easily accessible to the public through a simple web tool.

Republican Auditor Dave Yost is also running for AG. His campaign manager says Dettelbach is lobbing baseless allegations with no proof just to score political points.

