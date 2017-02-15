A Democratic-Backed Bill Would Limit How Many Patients Ohio Nurses Can Care For At a Time

A new bill at the Statehouse would put limits on the number of patients one registered nurse can care for.

Limiting the nurse-to-patient ratio

State Sen. Michael Skindell, a Lakewood Democrat, says the goal is to make sure registered nurses aren’t caring for more patients than they can handle at one time.

“Nurse-to-patient ratios are based on the seriousness of the condition being treated or medical procedure being performed. Ohio currently has no limits on how many patients a nurse can care for at any one time.”

The Ohio Hospital Association’s John Palmer says his group opposes a mandated-staffing ratio because all nurses and patients are different.

The bill would only affect registered nurses – not licensed practical nurses or medical assistants. And it’s facing an uphill challenge because it doesn’t have widespread bipartisan support at this point.