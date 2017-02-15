A Democratic-Backed Bill Would Limit How Many Patients Ohio Nurses Can Care For At a Time

  • photo of Michael Skindell
    State Sen. Michael Skindell of Lakewood says the purpose of the bill is make sure nurses aren't caring for more patients than they can handle.
    KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

A new bill at the Statehouse would put limits on the number of patients one registered nurse can care for.

State Sen. Michael Skindell, a Lakewood Democrat, says the goal is to make sure registered nurses aren’t caring for more patients than they can handle at one time.

“Nurse-to-patient ratios are based on the seriousness of the condition being treated or medical procedure being performed. Ohio currently has no limits on how many patients a nurse can care for at any one time.”

The Ohio Hospital Association’s John Palmer says his group opposes a mandated-staffing ratio because all nurses and patients are different.

The bill would only affect registered nurses – not licensed practical nurses or medical assistants. And it’s facing an uphill challenge because it doesn’t have widespread bipartisan support at this point.

