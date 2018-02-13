Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan Pushes Camp Ravenna for a $3.6 Billion Missile Defense System

By Feb 13, 2018
  • Main entract Camp Ravenna Joint Military Training Center
    Camp Ravenna entrance
    Tim Rudell / WKSU

Congressman Ryan came to Camp Ravenna today to see infrastructure improvements and a new high-tech firing range. But he also wanted to talk about trying to get the joint military training center at the heart of his district picked for the proposed East Coast Missile Defense site.

13th District Congressman Tim Ryan
Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU

During a news conference at Camp Ravenna, the Democratic congressman said he’s sending a letter to President Donald Trump asking for help in getting the sprawling military complex picked for the missile defense location. 

Ryan says the president, in his State of the Union address, spoke of wanting to do something for communities left behind economically by globalization and automation.

“So here he has a perfect opportunity for a $3.5 billion investment that’s going to be made by the Department of Defense with the opportunity to put it in a community that could really use the economic shot in the arm.” 

Camp Ravenna is one of three finalists for the missile defense site. The others are in upstate New York and Western Michigan

Ryan said he’s sending a letter to the White House laying out specific strengths of the northeast Ohio location—including access to shipping through the Great Lakes and via the Ohio River from the Gulf of Mexico. 

River barge nearing Pier 48 and intermodal facility in Columbiana County
Credit Columbiana County Port Authority website

“Research universities and multiple universities that are around Camp Ravenna provide a huge asset for us.  The port in Columbiana County which could help deliver the products here and throughout the construction process; the active rail line that is here. So all of these things, I think, put Camp Ravenna in a really good position.”

Tags: 
Camp Ravenna
East Coast Missile Defense System
Tim Ryan
President Trump and Mahoning Valley

Related Content

Ohio House Unanimously Passes a Senate Resolution to Put a Missile Defense Shield in Northeast Ohio

By Jan 28, 2018
Missile defense system
U.S. Defense Department

Ohio lawmakers are presenting a united front in efforts to get a missile defense base located at Camp Ravenna.

The Ohio House unanimously passed a Senate resolution, which calls on the U.S. Defense Department to place the base in Northeast Ohio.

Ohio Senator John Eklund’s district includes Camp Ravenna.

The Feds Delay a Decision on Whether to Build a Missile Defense Base at Ravenna

By May 19, 2017
Camp Ravenna Joint Military Training Center
Tim Rudell / WKSU

The old Ravenna Arsenal in Portage and Trumbull Counties is one of three locations being considered for a missile defense site to protect the eastern U.S.  A decision on which one will get the multi-billion-dollar base was expected this year. Now, that’s not likely.

The Trump administration just put the brakes on new military base development nationwide.  The president wants a comprehensive review done of all plans before going forward with any. 

The Decision Nears on a Missile Site Proposal in Portage County

By Aug 24, 2016
Interceptor Missile
MDA - http://www.mda.mil/mdalink/html/nmdimg.html (Now hosted at http://www.mda.mil/news/gallery_gmd.html)

Camp Ravenna is one of three locations under final consideration for a national missile defense base.  A $3.6 billion economic infusion, 2,500 construction jobs and 850 permanent ones are at stake, so Ohio’s congressional delegation is stepping up a joint-effort to push for the project.

