Democratic Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley Becomes The Fourth Woman In The Running For Ohio Governor

By 1 hour ago

A fourth candidate has entered the race for Ohio governor. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports on the latest contender for the Democratic nomination.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley was elected in 2013, and ran unopposed this year.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is running for re-election to that post this fall. And she talks jobs and holding major drug companies accountable for the state’s opioid crisis in her campaign launch for governor next year.

Whaley is entering a crowded field, with state Sen. Joe Schiavoni, former Congresswoman Betty Sutton and former State Rep. Connie Pillich already in the race.

But Whaley says a primary can be good for the party.

“When the Democratic Party has primaries, usually we pick the best candidate, the most electable candidate. When the other side has primaries, they usually pick the most extreme,” Whaley says.

On the Republican side, a four-way primary is expected among Secretary of State Jon Husted, Congressman Jim Renacci, Attorney General Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor.

Nan Whaley
Ohio gubernatorial race

Secretary of State Jon Husted Enters the Race For Governor

By 10 hours ago
photo of Jon Husted
JON HUSTED

Update 10 a.m.: Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley has now joined the Democrtaic gubernatorial race.

There are now two Republicans officially in the race for governor to start this week, with the newest candidate starting a campaign tour of Ohio today in Dayton. 

Secretary of State Jon Husted launched his campaign with a video heavy with conservative themes and partisan criticism – designed to bring in voters in what’s likely to be a four-way Republican primary next May.

Renacci Considers Run for Governor

By Feb 23, 2017
16th District Congressman Jim Renacci
Tim Rudell / WKSU

The field of Republicans eyeing a possible run for governor is continuing to grow. Three statewide officials have already started raising money for their campaigns. A lesser-known candidate who might appeal to the far-right is also considering a run.

Northeast Ohio Congressman Jim Renacci says he believes there are too many career politicians around the country. The former management company owner says that’s why he joined Congress and why he’s weighing his options on a possible run for governor.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan Takes Himself Out of the Running for Ohio Governor in 2018

By Feb 28, 2017
photo of Rep. Tim Ryan
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

One of the Democrats often mentioned as a possible candidate for governor in 2018 says he won’t be running. That decision may bring a flood of candidates forward.

Youngstown-area Congressman Tim Ryan says he believes the best way to serve his community is to stay where he is and continue working on issues that affect middle-class Ohioans.

Betty Sutton Announce Bid for Ohio Governor

By Mar 7, 2017
photo of Betty Sutton
Flickr/Progress Ohio

Less than a week after the first official Democratic candidate for governor announced his intentions, a second Democrat has announced she’s jumping into the race too.

Betty Sutton is a former three term member of congress from Northeast Ohio but she wants to be the first woman elected Governor.