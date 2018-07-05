Democrats and Republicans Debate Whether DeWine Should Have Done More About ECOT

Democrats have been blasting Republican Attorney General and candidate for governor Mike DeWine for not doing more about the multi-million dollar scandal involving the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, the now-closed online charter school. Republicans are pushing back.

Did he have jurisdiction?

A finding from Republican Auditor Dave Yost that ECOT submitted fraudulent student data to the state was turned over to federal prosecutors and the Republican Franklin County prosecutor. Yost, a former prosecutor running for attorney general, says that’s because prosecutions happen locally.

“So when Attorney General DeWine says he has no jurisdiction, he's just stating what is a well-known legal fact and frankly shame on the people that are on the other side that know better,” he said.

But Democratic Rep. Tavia Galonski, a former Summit County magistrate, disagrees.

“Ohio law gives the Attorney General broad powers for bringing criminal charges against entities that misuse public funds,” she said.

She asked DeWine to appoint a special prosecutor to look into criminal charges regarding ECOT. DeWine has appointed outside counsel to handle the ECOT case.