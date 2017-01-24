Democrats Say $1 Trillion in Infrastructure Upgrades Will Mean 15 Million Jobs

By Jan 24, 2017
  • Gov. Kasich at the I-480 bridge
    Gov. Kasich at the I-480 bridge
    WKSU

Ohio’s Sherrod Brown has joined Democratic Senate leaders to come up with a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal they say should provide a framework for President Donald Trump. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports it includes a provision that American-made materials go into all federal-taxpayer funded public works projects.

Brown says the proposal builds on the promise by Trump to invest a trillion dollars in rebuilding roads, bridges, water systems and other infrastructure throughout the U.S.

Brown says the plan would not add to the deficit because it would be paid for largely by closing tax loopholes. He says that’s a contrast with the early outline of Trump’s plans, which call for tolls to cover costs.

“His infrastructure plan will require tolling because this is a lot of private investment that needs a return on their investments. And the only way to do that is to toll all kinds of public works projects. We don’t think that’s practical. We don’t think it’s the right way to go.” :15

Brown notes that the Democratic plan would require American-made materials in the public works projects. He says the proposal would create 15 million jobs over 10 years.

Tags: 
infrastructure
Sherrod Brown
Donald Trump

Related Content

Drivers on the Ohio Turnpike Will See Less Construction in 2017

By Dec 28, 2016
photo of Ohio Turnpike
DOUG KERR / FLICKR

The Ohio Turnpike is responding to driver complaints by scaling back its capital spending by about 15 percent in 2017.

Turnpike spokesman Brian Newbacher says drivers can still expect better roads. But next year, they’ll see fewer orange barrels.

“We still want to carefully balance the customer preference with the pace of our program for improvements because we know that motorists also want smooth pavement to drive on," Newbacher said.

4 Things Democrats Need To Do (Plus 1 They Shouldn't) To Rebuild In 2017

By Dec 26, 2016

The Republican Party heads into 2017 with more power than it has had for a long time.

For the Democrats, it's a different matter.

Hillary Clinton's loss in the presidential race and Democratic failures further down the ballot have the party searching for a way forward.

Here are five things Democrats need to do, as they look for a path out of the political wilderness:

1. Be clear about how bad things are — and are not — for the Democratic Party.

From Immigration To Infrastructure, Big-City Mayors Draw Up Wish List For Trump

By Dec 8, 2016

With Donald Trump's choices for secretaries of transportation and of housing and urban development — Elaine Chao and Dr. Ben Carson, respectively — there may be hints about the urban agenda Trump's administration may be shaping.

Trade and Infrastructure Could Be The Bridge Between Trump and Brown

By Nov 17, 2016
Bridges in Ohio
WIKIMEDIA

Ohio’s Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown is among those criticizing President-elect Donald Trump’s choice of a top counselor. But, as WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, he’s also looking for ways to work with the Trump administration on issues he says are vital to his voters and Trump’s.

Sen. Sherrod Brown was a big backer of Hillary Clinton and no fan of Donald Trump. And he sees Trump’s appointment of Breitbart news executive Steve Bannon as a sign of what he feared most from a Trump administration, including racist thread running through the national dialogue.

We're No. 3: U.S. Infrastructure, Education Faulted In Global Competitiveness Index

By Sep 28, 2016

The U.S. trails Switzerland and Singapore in economic competitiveness in a new global index that finds America's infrastructure, health system and primary education are all lagging. The World Economic Forum's index also notes three U.S. strengths: Its large market, financial sophistication and labor efficiency.