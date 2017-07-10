Democrats Say Ohio Auditor Yost Should Step Down from ECOT Investigations

By 1 hour ago

State Rep. Kristin Boggs criticized Yost's graduation speech at the school in 2015 and for not performing an audit on the school earlier.
Credit OHIO HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

State Auditor Dave Yost has recently become a vocal critic of the state’s largest online charter school. But one lawmaker thinks Yost should recuse himself from any further investigations into the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow.

Democratic Rep. Kristin Boggs of Columbus criticizes Yost for speaking at an ECOT graduation in 2015 and for not conducting a full audit in 2014 after receiving a whistleblower tip on enrollment.

“If Yost had simply done his job back in 2014 we might not be in a situation with ECOT running TV ads and this fighting in court to hang on to their ill-gotten gains,” she said.

Yost’s office contends they did conduct an audit, actually three in a 13-month span, and that he plans to stay involved in any future evaluations.

ECOT was ordered to give the state $60 million back for dramatically overestimating full time student enrollment. That's a fight ECOT is taking to the Ohio Supreme Court. 

Tags: 
Dave Yost
ECOT
Ohio Rep. Kristin Boggs

Related Content

State Auditor Seeks Court Order to Stop ECOT Attack Ads

By Jun 30, 2017
photo of ECOT advertisement
ECOT / YOUTUBE

The state auditor is looking into filing a restraining order against the largest online charter school district in Ohio, which is already facing a $60 million bill from the state for inflating its enrollment figures.

ECOT Sues to Stop Attendance Audit Planned for Today

By Jul 11, 2016
ECOT logo
ECOT OHIO

The state’s largest and most controversial online charter school has sued to block the state from a delayed attendance audit that was supposed to start today, and could end up costing it millions of dollars. 

ECOT Will Lay Off More Than 300 Employees to Pay Off What It Owes the State

By Jun 22, 2017
ECOT spokesman Neil Clark
Karen Kasler / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio's largest online charter school is making drastic job cuts to help pay the $60 million it owes the state. 

Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow spokesman Neil Clark says the cuts are needed to pay back 60 percent of the $100 million the school got from the state last year.

“They have proposed laying off up to 350 people in the next 30 to 60 days,” Clark says.