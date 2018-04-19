Democrats Say Republican Lawmakers Are Heading Home without Addressing Gun Violence

By 26 minutes ago
  • A photo of the Senate chamber on the first day of session, January 2017.
    A photo of the Senate chamber on the first day of session, January 2017.
    STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Republican leader of Ohio’s Senate says the short-term goals of his caucus have been accomplished. But some lawmakers disagree.

Senate President Larry Obhof says senators have passed the items that are important to them and are ready to go on break for the summer.

“On the priorities that we set out, we’ve tried as much as possible that we could get those done.”

But Democratic Minority Leader Kenny Yuko says there are priorities Republicans haven’t addressed, such as school safety.

“We can’t sit back and let people die and do nothing and say we have done our job so we have got to keep working.”

Yuko wants to pass Democratic gun-reform bills, as well as a Republican bill of several reforms backed by Gov. John Kasich. Obhof says that bill is not going to pass and he says he’s not going to set an arbitrary deadline for possibly passing some others.

Tags: 
Larry Obhof
Kenny Yuko
Gun violence
School safety

Related Content

Competing Gun Bills Debated in Ohio Legislature

By Apr 10, 2018
A photo of Fred Guttenberg, father of one of 17 year old killed in Parkland, Florida school shooting.
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The Ohio Legislature is hearing testimony on dueling gun bills this week.

Democrats have previously introduced a ban on bump stocks and a so called “red flag” bill to allow seizure of guns from potentially violent people. But this new bill was sponsored by Republican Representative Mike Henne, and it does those things plus bans armor piercing ammo and requires better tracking of gun purchases. While the Democrat-backed bills haven’t moved, Henne’s bill was introduced Friday and has already had its first hearing. 

Governor, Lawmakers React to News Of FBI Inquiry into Ohio House Speaker

By & Apr 10, 2018
A photo of Ryan Smith (R-Bidwell) talking to reporters following a House Finance Committee meeting on Tuesday.
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. John Kasich says he doesn’t know much about the FBI’s inquiry into activities involving House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger. 

Details of the FBI’s inquiry and whether they are carrying out an official investigation has yet to be confirmed. Kasich says he doesn’t know anything about it.