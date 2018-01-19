Dennis Kucinich Chooses an Akron City Councilwoman as his running mate

  • gathering for Kucinich running mate annoucement
    A Crowd gathers at the Burning Bush church in downtown Akron for Tara Mosley-Samples announcement
    TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Former Congressman Dennis Kucinich has selected an Akron councilwoman has a running mate in his bid to be Ohio’s next governor. Tara Mosley Samples joined the ticket today and immediately promoted ideas such as a higher minimum wage and more healthcare.

Tara Mosley-Samples, candidate for Lieutenant Governor
Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU

In announcing their plans, Kucinich and Mosley-Samples said they’ll win because they’re an alternative to the politics of divisiveness and exclusion.  And, Mosley-Samples says having an African American woman on the ticket will amplify that difference for emerging change makers in the electorate.

One thing we talked about was inclusiveness.  And in the African-American community, the feeling is that they’ve been forgotten.  And, as we learned from Alabama, black women are the key to this.”

Mosley Samples has been on Akron City Council since 2013 and is a former court reporter, bailiff and manager of a law office.

After leaving the stage from their joint announcement, Kucinich and Samples talked about how they believe they can win with a campaign of inclusion and a commitment to an administration that serves everyone.

"Yes, we are the ticket that can win for the Democrats, no question about that. But why?  Because we’re tied into the people. 

"This insider’s game in politics [its] not working anymore, at all.  So, we are going to prove that. And look at this turnout today.”

Tara Mosley Samples and Dennis Kucinich
Credit TIM RUDELL / WKSU

Kucinich is facing four other candidates in the Democratic primary: Richard Cordray; Bill O’Neil; Connie Pillich and Joe Schiavoni.

Tags: 
Dennis Kucinich
Democratic Candidate for Governor
Candidates for Ohio Governor
May 2018 Primary

