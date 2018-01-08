Dennis Kucinich Takes A First Step Towards Running for Ohio Governor

Credit JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Former Cleveland mayor, state lawmaker and congressman Dennis Kucinich has taken the first steps toward joining the already-crowded field running for the Democratic nomination for governor.

Every time Kucinich appeared publicly last year, he was asked about running for governor.

Like when he endorsed the drug price issue on the fall ballot:

“As you know, I’m here to talk about Issue 2, but thanks for asking the question.”

And at a press conference on charter schools in April.

“I’m not here to talk about politics.”

He said something similar at a community meeting a few weeks earlier. But he also said this:

“People are not satisfied with the way things are and they are ready to challenge things at the core, to shake the pillars of the government.”

Kucinich has now filed paperwork naming a treasurer for his campaign for governor. There are six Democratic candidates already in the race, but as a former presidential candidate and commentator on Fox News, he would likely be the best known of the group.

Kucinich Threatens to Sue Over Charter School Corruption

By Apr 24, 2017
photo of Dennis Kucinich
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The fight over school funding in Ohio has been going on for nearly three decades. One former Ohio congressman and former state lawmaker says he is exploring the possibility of launching another lawsuit against the state for the way it funds for-profit charter schools.

Dennis Kucinich says his legal team is looking into the way the state funds for-profit charter schools with public money. And based on what they find, Kucinich says he might bring a lawsuit over it. But lawsuit or not, Kucinich says the system for funding those schools is corrupt.

Kucinich Campaigns to Cap Drug Prices

By Oct 2, 2017
form U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich stands at a podium
Karen Kasler / Ohio Public Radio

Former Democratic Congressman Dennis Kucinich will be starring in ads and on the campaign trail in support of the drug-price ballot question known as Issue 2. But his presence isn’t the only new element to the campaign. A new bill will also be coming to specify how the predicted savings from the issue would be used if it passes.