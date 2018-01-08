Dennis Kucinich Takes A First Step Towards Running for Ohio Governor

Former Cleveland mayor, state lawmaker and congressman Dennis Kucinich has taken the first steps toward joining the already-crowded field running for the Democratic nomination for governor.

Paperwork filed

Every time Kucinich appeared publicly last year, he was asked about running for governor.

Like when he endorsed the drug price issue on the fall ballot:

“As you know, I’m here to talk about Issue 2, but thanks for asking the question.”

And at a press conference on charter schools in April.

“I’m not here to talk about politics.”

He said something similar at a community meeting a few weeks earlier. But he also said this:

“People are not satisfied with the way things are and they are ready to challenge things at the core, to shake the pillars of the government.”

Kucinich has now filed paperwork naming a treasurer for his campaign for governor. There are six Democratic candidates already in the race, but as a former presidential candidate and commentator on Fox News, he would likely be the best known of the group.