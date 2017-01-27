Despite Low Numbers, Ohio Senate Democrats Hope for Progress in 2017 Sessions

By 18 hours ago
  • photo of Sen. Joe Schiavoni and Sen. Charleta Tavares
    Sen. Joe Schiavoni (left) minority caucus leader, and Sen. Charleta Tavares (right) are among nine Ohio Senate Democrats for the 2017 sessions.
    ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A group of lawmakers say they want to tap into the energy behind the recent demonstrations and marches against the new federal agenda.

Democrats in the Ohio Senate say they want to be the voice of the women and progressives who have been demonstrating against President Donald Trump.

Senate Dems are pledging to push for legislation that protects health care and supports education.

Gov. John Kasich is warning lawmakers this year’s budget will be tight. But Minority Caucus Leader Joe Schiavoni of Boardman says Kasich has brought this problem on himself because of aggressive tax cuts.

“You have to invest first and if there’s money left over and you want to do a tax cut, do a tax cut. But don’t shift everything around,” he said.

The Senate Dems go into the budget with even smaller numbers than last time. They have nine votes in the 33-person chamber.

Tags: 
Ohio Senate
Joe Schiavoni
Ohio Democrats

Related Content

Ohio Senate Leaders Look Ahead to Next Year

By Dec 21, 2016
LARRY OBHOF
OHIO SENATE

For the first time in four years, the Ohio Senate will have a new president. And he and the incumbent minority leader come out of this lame-duck session with a lot of work ahead of them when they return in January. 

Incoming president Larry Obhof, a Medina County Republican, has been in the Senate since 2011, and he takes over with some challenges ahead.

Schiavoni Says He's Ready to Run for Governor

By Dec 1, 2016
Joe Schiavoni
Karen Kasler / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

Even before November's election, speculation began about who will be running in 2018 for the top five statewide offices -- all now held by Republicans and all of which will be term-limited. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler talked with a Democrat who says he’s ready to run for governor.