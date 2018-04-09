Despite Strong Bipartisan Support, ACLU Will Not Back Issue 1

By 1 hour ago

Mike Brickner of ACLU says the group will not back Issue 1.
Credit STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The May ballot issue that would change the process for drawing lines for congressional districts, is getting widespread bipartisan support from organizations and officials. But there’s one major group that isn’t going to back Issue 1.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio’s Mike Brickner says his group will not endorse it because it won’t prevent gerrymandering on Ohio’s Congressional map.

“It allows the process to devolve into just a single party voting and only getting one party’s approval of the maps," Brickner says. 

Brickner says the organization did back the state House and Senate redistricting reform measure in 2015 because it made it harder for the party in power to draw districts that favor the majority over the minority. But Brickner says his group will not oppose Issue 1 either because if it passes, it would make some improvements to the line drawing process.

ACLU
Issue 1
Mike Brickner
congressional redistricting
gerrymandering

A Bipartisan Group of Ohio Lawmakers Says it Will Try to Address Redistricting

By Sep 25, 2017
Reps. Vernon Sykes (D-Akron) and Matt Huffman (R-Lima)
Karen Kasler / Statehouse News Bureau

Republican state legislative leaders say they’re putting together a bipartisan group to come up with a new way to draw Congressional districts.

Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports this comes as a citizens’ group frustrated with inaction on the issue is planning its own proposal to present to voters.

Advocates for Congressional Redistricting Declare They'll Go Ahead Without State Lawmakers

By Jan 22, 2018
Karen Kasler / Statehouse News

Supporters of a redistricting plan that might be on the November ballot are critical of a Republican bill being considered by Ohio lawmakers that would let them retain control over the process of drawing Congressional district lines.

 

 

The Ohio NAACP, Common Cause Ohio and the League of Women Voters of Ohio have been gathering signatures to put a proposed redistricting plan before voters this fall. The League’s Ann Henkener says the lawmakers' alternative plan would not stop the gerrymandering that's part of the current process.

Congressional Redistricting Plan Passes Ohio House

By Feb 6, 2018
photo of Ohio House
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

It’s highly likely Ohio voters will get to vote on a new way to draw Ohio’s Congressional disticts map in May. The House approved a plan Tuesday that passed the Senate unanimously the night before.  The passage comes in time for lawmakers to make the February 7th deadline for putting the issue before voters this spring.

House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger has nothing but praise for the new plan passed by lawmakers in his chamber.