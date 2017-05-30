Dettelbach Becomes the First Democrat in 2018's Race for Ohio Attorney General

By 27 minutes ago

Steve Dettelbach served as the U.S. Attorney for Northern Ohio for seven years before stepping down from the position last year.
Credit DETTELBACH CAMPAIGN

The Democratic ticket for next year's ballot continues to fill up. A candidate whose expressed interest in the attorney general’s office has officially announced he’s running.

Steve Dettelbach stepped down as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio last year. He’s been at Democratic gatherings stressing his 20-plus years of experience in fighting corruption, drugs and terrorism.

His likely opponent will be Republican Dave Yost, the former Delaware County prosecutor who’ll be finishing an eight-year term as state auditor. Dettelbach says he’s not intimidated that Yost may have better name recognition.

“I’m not a career politician. I haven’t spent my life running for one office and running for the next office and planning what the next one is after that. I’m an attorney and prosecutor.

For now, Dettelbach is the only Democrat in the AG’s race. Four Democrats have announced they’re running for governor, and Rep. Kathleen Clyde is running for Secretary of State

Tags: 
Steve Dettelbach
Dave Yost
Ohio Attorney General

Related Content

U.S. Attorney Dettelbach Says his Office has Made Words on Paper Real for Ohioans

By Feb 1, 2016
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

Steve Dettelbach is in his final week as U.S. Attorney for Northern Ohio. And though he plans to remain in Cleveland, it will be in private practice – a step removed from the cases of corruption, hate crimes and police reform that have absorbed him for the last seven years. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze talked with him about where he thinks his office has made its biggest mark.

Dettelbach says Listening Will be the Key to Community-Police Relations

By Feb 1, 2016
M.L. SCHULTZE / WKSU

Steve Dettelbach is wrapping up his seven years as U.S. attorney for Northern Ohio and heading back to private practice. The work of his office has included high-profile corruption, civil rights and terrorism cases. But, as WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, the biggest legacy may be the binding agreement to overhaul the Cleveland Police Department.

 

In speeches and interviews, Steven Dettelbach is careful to note that police are crucial, have a hard job and are owed a great deal of thanks.  But, he says, there’s a problem.

Ohio's Term-Limited Republicans Start To Make Their Cases For Other Offices

By Feb 2, 2017
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Some of the state’s top Republican officeholders who are likely to run for higher positions next year are weighing in on challenges they think Ohio faces right now.

Attorney General Mike DeWine says when people ask him about the problem facing the state that haunts him the most, he’ll say the opioid crisis. But DeWine says in reality, that’s a subset of a larger problem.

Auditor's Study Gives a Glimpse of Financial Risk for Ohio Cities and Counties

By Jan 27, 2017
photo of Dave Yost
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio’s auditor is warning more than a dozen cities and counties that they could be on the verge of a fiscal emergency. 

The financial health indicators report breaks down Ohio’s local governments by assigning a red, green or yellow for 17 different categories. A county or city that gets too many reds or yellows is considered to be at high risk for fiscal emergency.