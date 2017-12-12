Development for Addiction Recovery App is Underway Thanks to Cleveland Company

Ascent plans to launch its app midway through next year.
Credit ASCENT

A Cleveland company plans to develop an app to help those who are recovering from addiction. Ascent is an online service that connects recovering addicts to peer coaches and resources.

The company was recently awarded $464,000 from the Ohio Third Frontier Commission to create a new app. The money is part of a $10 million state effort to use tech to fight the opioid crisis.

Founder Brian Bailys believes it will open doors for those in recovery. 

"It’s the human touch that really helps people in recovery, and it’s very difficult for people to get sober by themselves. We believe in many pathways to recovery but if somebody can stay connected to a group of healthy people, it’s going to give them a dramatically better chance at longer-term recovery,” 

According to Bailys, 7,000 people have already signed up for the new app. It’s slated to be released the middle of next year. 

entrepreneurship and innovation
Ohio Third Frontier Commission
Health Innovation
ascent
addiction

Ohio Awards $10 Million For New Technology Projects To Fight Addiction

By Dec 7, 2017
Andy Chow

The state has awarded nearly $10 million for research and development projects to try to stem opioid addiction, part of the $20 million Gov. John Kasich said he wanted to set aside for high-tech solutions to the epidemic. 

“We look at it as a new class of opioid,” Sturmer said.

Greg Sturmer is with Elysium Therapeutics. It is developing a new kind of pill that would limit how much of the painkilling substance would be released into the body.

He says that could  prevent overdoses and even stop addiction.

An Executive Search Is Underway For A Leader of Akron's Innovation Hub

By Dec 7, 2017
Bounce logo
Bounce website

The newly selected board of directors for Akron’s advanced innovation hub is beginning the process of finding a CEO. 

The innovation hub program, which is called Bounce, will combine existing city assets for boosting entrepreneurship, such as the Global Business Accelerator, with new ways of linking innovators.

Akron Civic Hackathon Uses Collaboration to Tackle the City's Problems

By Dec 4, 2017
Photo of logo for "Hack N Akron"
Launch League

The city of Akron hopes to find a new way of solving some of its problems by partnering with a local startup accelerator. Launch League’s annual “Hack N Akron” brings together inventors, entrepreneurs and tech experts.

Akron Deputy Chief of Staff Annie McFadden says the group will work together on data entry, neighborhood branding and a more streamlined reservation system for the city’s learning centers.

New Report Shows That Minority Business are at a Disadvantage in Access to Lending

By Nov 15, 2017
FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF CLEVELAND

A new report finds that minority-owned businesses have a more difficult time getting credit from lenders than companies with white owners.

Heroin As a Temptress? A New Play About Addiction Opens At Akron Civic Theater Tonight

By Aug 4, 2017
photo of Francine Parr, Emelia Sherin, Sarah Demetruk
KABIR BHATIA / WKSU

People struggling with addiction, their loved ones and the drug that’s destroying their lives are among the characters in a new play opening at the Akron Civic Theater tonight.

“(In)Dependent: The Heroin Project” is a gritty look at how opioid addiction can grab people, destroy relationships and test the human spirit.

First Glimpse of Trump's Public Health Declaration Leaves Ohio's Treatment Community Underwhelmed

By Oct 26, 2017
Ohio's overdose rates
OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY

Local communities who were hoping for new money in President Trump’s public health emergency declaration to fight the addiction crisis were disappointed. But as WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports, they see promise in some of the initiatives.

The only new funding promised in President Trump’s announcement is from the Public Health Emergency Fund – which the Washington Post says now has $57,000 in it. But the plan does allow those who can’t find jobs because of addiction to get Dislocated Worker retraining grants that now go to people who are laid off.