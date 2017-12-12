Development for Addiction Recovery App is Underway Thanks to Cleveland Company

A Cleveland company plans to develop an app to help those who are recovering from addiction. Ascent is an online service that connects recovering addicts to peer coaches and resources.

The company was recently awarded $464,000 from the Ohio Third Frontier Commission to create a new app. The money is part of a $10 million state effort to use tech to fight the opioid crisis.

Founder Brian Bailys believes it will open doors for those in recovery.

Bailys explains the importance of connectivity during recovery.

"It’s the human touch that really helps people in recovery, and it’s very difficult for people to get sober by themselves. We believe in many pathways to recovery but if somebody can stay connected to a group of healthy people, it’s going to give them a dramatically better chance at longer-term recovery,”

According to Bailys, 7,000 people have already signed up for the new app. It’s slated to be released the middle of next year.