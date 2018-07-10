DeWine and Cordray Differ on Plans to Fund Infrastructure

By 25 minutes ago
  • photo of construction sign
    DeWine is suggesting a blue ribbon task force, while Cordray suggests a "bond financing package."
    KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The candidates for governor appear to have different approaches on how they’d pay for infrastructure, with construction costs going up and gas tax revenue declining.

Republican Mike DeWine told a group of agencies that work with local communities that he’d appoint a blue ribbon task force to study how to best pay for infrastructure fixes, saying that panel would need to make recommendations quickly. And DeWine says if a tax hike is suggested, he’d be open to a candid conversation on that.

Democrat Richard Cordray has a different idea.

“Blue ribbon commissions are often an excuse for not being ready to lead or not being ready to set a direction in the state,” he said.

Cordray says he’d go to voters with what he called a “significant bond financing package” for road and bridge repairs, improving the grid and expanding broadband.  But he says he doesn’t have a number in mind on how significant that package would be.

Tags: 
Mike DeWine
Rich Cordray
infrastructure
blue ribbon task force
Election 2018

