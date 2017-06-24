DeWine Asks for Public's Help on the Piketon Murders

By Jo Ingles 1 hour ago

Collage of Wagner family (Top Left - George “Billy” Wagner III, Top Right - Angela Wagner, Bottom Left – George Wagner IV, Bottom Right – Edward “Jake” Wagner
Credit Ohio Attorney General's Office

Attorney General Mike DeWine’s office says his office is doing something it doesn’t normally do: It's asking the public for specific information in connection to the murders of eight Piketon residents a year ago.

DeWine admits it's unusual, but he's asking people for information about the Wagner family - George “Billy” Wagner III, Angela Wagner, George Wagner IV and Edward “Jake” Wagner, 24. DeWine says they used to live in Pike County but are now in Alaska.

“We’ve specifically asked, ‘Have you had dealings with them?’ ‘Have you had sale or exchange of a firearm with them?’ ‘Ammunition?’ ‘Vehicles?’ ‘Anything that you about them that might be of assistance to us?’” DeWine says.

DeWine says the Wagners are not suspects but he would like to get more information about them. DeWine says he fully intends to solve the murders of eight members of the Rhoden family in their homes last June. 

For Ohio Public Radio,  WOSU's Sam Hendren reports that the state attorney general says he believes the murder investigations will be “a very lengthy process.” 