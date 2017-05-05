DeWine Rejects Language For a Voter Initiative To Change How Congressional Maps Are Drawn

By May 5, 2017

Catherine Turcer (at podium) introduced the proposed changes to redistricting in July of last year.
Credit ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The groups working on a constitutional amendment to change the way Congressional districts are created in Ohio spent this weekend managing a setback for their effort to get the issue on the ballot.

The amendment would create a bipartisan commission to draw Congressional district lines and would require at least one minority party member to approve the map. It’s modeled after a plan for Statehouse districts voters approved in 2015.  Attorney General Mike DeWine has ruled there are problems with the ballot language. Catherine Turcer with Common Cause Ohio says that’s not unusual.

“It is, what I’m thinking of is a speed bump on the road to redistricting reform. Advocates for redistricting reform have been at this for years. This is just one of the things that kind of happens now and then.”

Turcer hopes to have the language corrected and another thousand-plus signatures refiled in the next few days. But with the 2017 ballot deadline in July, the proposal almost certainly won’t be before voters this fall. 

Tags: 
congressional redistricting
Attorney General Mike DeWine
Catherine Turcer
Legislative redistricting

Related Content

Meet the Challengers in Some of Ohio's Least Competitive Congressional Districts

By Matt Richmond Oct 28, 2016
photo of Beverly Goldstein
MATT RICHMOND / WCPN

Ohio has 16 Congressional districts, 12 held by Republicans and four by Democrats. None of them are considered competitive. Here are the challengers for those two seats and the motivations for their long-shot bids.

The 11th District is Democrat country. It covers the east side and eastern suburbs of Cleveland, and a sliver of land south to Akron. Incumbent Marcia Fudge won the seat in 2008, and for 40 years before that it was held by Democrats Louis Stokes and Stephanie Tubbs-Jones.

Ohio Republicans Slow Down Changes in How Congressional Districts are Drawn

By Feb 14, 2016
Map of congressional districts in Ohio.
OHIO SECRETARY OF STATE

Voters approved a change in the way the maps for state lawmakers’ districts are drawn last year, sparking calls for a similar change to the maps for members of Congress. While Democrats are united in that push, Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports there’s an apparent split among Republican leaders who could make it happen.