DeWine Sues the Obama Administration Over Changes to Stream Protection Rules

By 17 minutes ago
  • photo of covered bridge in Ashtabula
    The changes prohibit mining within 100 feet of streams.
    KENNETH KEIFER / SHUTTERSTOCK

Ohio’s top attorney is taking on the Obama Administration one last time just as the president prepares to leave office.

President Barack Obama authorized a rule change to be implemented on his second to last day in the Oval Office. The change to the Stream Protection Rule requires mining companies to restore the quality of waterways once their work is done.

But Attorney General Mike DeWine is joining 12 other states in suing the administration. DeWine calls this rule change a last-minute, drastic overreach by Obama.

Kristy Meyer with the Ohio Environmental Council counters that the rule change is sensible especially given that 90 percent of Ohioans get their drinking water from rivers and streams.

The Ohio attorney general is also asking the Republican-controlled Congress to stop the rule change on their end.

Tags: 
Ohio Environmental Council
Stream Protection Rule
Attorney General Mike DeWine

Related Content

A Warming World Means Less Water, With Economic Consequences

By editor May 22, 2016

We often associate climate change with too much water — the melting ice caps triggering a rise in sea levels. Now a new World Bank report says we also need to think about too little water — the potable sort.

A Year Later, Unfiltered Flint Tap Water Is Still Unsafe To Drink

By Dec 14, 2016

A year ago, Flint, Mich., Mayor Karen Weaver declared a state of emergency because of lead-contaminated drinking water, attracting national outrage and sympathy, and millions of gallons of donated water.

But a year later donations have slowed to a trickle, and little has changed — unfiltered water here is still unsafe to drink.

Federal Judge Rules Against DeWine on Affordable Care Act Lawsuit

By Jan 6, 2016
photo of Mike DeWine
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

  The lawsuit filed by Ohio’s attorney general, a county and four state universities over a provision in the Affordable Care Act isn’t over. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports.

It was almost a year ago when Mike DeWine filed the suit, teaming up with officials from Warren County along with Shawnee State, Bowling Green, Youngstown State Universities and the University of Akron. With DeWine, they argued a $6.25 million federal tax bill on their public employee health plans was unconstitutional.

DeWine Sues the Obama Administration Over Changes to Stream Protection Rules

By 17 minutes ago
photo of covered bridge in Ashtabula
KENNETH KEIFER / SHUTTERSTOCK

Ohio’s top attorney is taking on the Obama Administration one last time just as the president prepares to leave office.

President Barack Obama authorized a rule change to be implemented on his second to last day in the Oval Office. The change to the Stream Protection Rule requires mining companies to restore the quality of waterways once their work is done.