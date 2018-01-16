DeWine Warns Ohio Lawmakers Will Have to Control Fly-by-Night Drug Clinics

  • photo of audience at opioid conference
    The audience at conference on opioids listens for ideas on what they can do to help fight the epidemic.
    KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

State stats show overdoses from opioids – including heroin and fentanyl – are killing at least nine people a day. And that figure is likely to rise by the time new numbers are released this summer.  The crisis brought advocates to Columbus for a daylong conference on how local groups and communities can fight it.

The conference was aimed at people who work with victims and survivors of opioid addiction, to help those advocates share ideas. Attorney General Mike DeWine says while there have been thousands of overdose deaths, there are some communities making progress.

“What you’re seeing in Ohio is different communities handling this differently. And there’s nothing wrong with that. That enables us to maybe take a good look at what works.”

While DeWine says drug courts are working well, the desperate need for treatment has created “fly-by-night” operators running cash-only clinics and unregulated facilities. DeWine says state lawmakers need to deal with that right away. 

