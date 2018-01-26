Doctors' Effort to Buy Massillon's Only Hospital Is Coming Up Short

By 2 hours ago

The hospital had planned to cease clinical operations Feb. 4, but a court has extended the timeline.

An effort by doctors to buy Affinity Medical Center in Massillon seems to be coming up short.

Dr. Nash Gabrail has been spearheading an effort to try to save the hospital. Its private, for-profit owner announced three weeks ago it was shutting it down.

Gabrail says his group just hasn't been able to raise the money they need to buy the hospital andto  have a six-month cushion of operating funds, which could require up to $9 million per month.

“You know, I am an oncologist, and oncologists are notorious optimists. I don’t see much optimism in this.”

Gabrail says the doctors would welcome anyone who could keep Affinity open, but he worries that if the hospital has to close during a transitional period, patients and doctors will go elsewhere.

Tags: 
Affinity Medical Center
Affinity
Massillon Affinity Medical Center
Dr. Nash Gabrail

Related Content

Locals Want to Find New Owners For Affinity Medical Center To Keep It Open In Massillon

By Jan 9, 2018
Affinity Medical Center closing protested
Tim Rudell / WKSU

Last week the owners of Affinity Medical Center, which was originally Massillon City Hospital, announced it is closing after more a century of continuous operation. Tuesday off-duty nurses, former patients, the mayor and others gathered in protest.

Quorum Health Care said Friday the 156-bed facility is losing money, they can’t find a buyer, and they’re shutting it down March 6th. Off-duty nurses, former patients and officials including the mayor of Massillon and former Congressman Dennis Kucinich gathered in front of the hospital to say they’re going to save it. 

Closing Affinity Medical Center Could Impact EMS Services in Western Stark County

By Jan 21, 2018

A judge's decison has put, at least for now, a hold on plans to wind down operations at Massillon’s Affinity Medical Center. However, if western Stark County’s only hospital does shut down, EMS services for the area are expected to be impacted.

Time is the issue, says Massillon Fire Chief Tom Burgasser. Taking critical patients to the ‘next nearest’ emergency rooms -- in Canton can add 10 to 20 minutes to getting them to needed help.  And, he says, that’s especially a problem for cardiac cases.

Massillon is Going to Court to Try to Keep Its Hospital Open at Least Temporarily

By Jan 17, 2018
Affinity Web Site
AFFINITY

Massillon asked a Stark County judge today to delay the closing of Affinity Medical Center for four months.  

Ideas for legal options to keep Affinity open have been circulating since the hospital’s owner, Quorum Health, announced plans Jan. 5th to close it.

It plans to cease clinical operations Feb. 4 and close Affinity entirely a month later.