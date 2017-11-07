Download a Pass for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'

WKSU listeners can download a pass for a screening of 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' on Monday, Nov. 13 at 7 PM at Cedar Lee theater in Cleveland Heights. Click www.foxsearchlightscreenings.com/3BBWKSU. Pass must be exchanged for tickets at the box office. Please arrive early. Seating is limited and having a pass does not guarantee admission. Warning, strong language.

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI is a darkly comic drama from Academy Award winner Martin McDonagh (IN BRUGES). After months have passed without a culprit in her daughter’s murder case, Mildred Hayes (Academy Award winner Frances McDormand) makes a bold move, painting three signs leading into her town with a controversial message directed at William Willoughby (Academy Award nominee Woody Harrelson), the town's revered chief of police. When his second-in-command Officer Dixon (Sam Rockwell), an immature mother’s boy with a penchant for violence, gets involved, the battle between Mildred and Ebbing's law enforcement is only exacerbated.