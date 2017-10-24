Download a Pass for 'Wonder'

WKSU listeners can go download a pass for two to an advance screening of the film 'Wonder' on Wednesday, Nov. 15 at Cinemark Valley View at 7 PM. Passes must be exchanged for tickets. Please arrive early, having a pass does not guarantee admission. Go to LionsgateScreenings.com and enter the code WKSUWONDER.

Based on the New York Times bestseller, WONDER tells the inspiring and heartwarming story of August Pullman. Born with facial differences that, up until now, have prevented him from going to a mainstream school, Auggie becomes the most unlikely of heroes when he enters the local fifth grade. As his family, his new classmates, and the larger community all struggle to find their compassion and acceptance, Auggie's extraordinary journey will unite them all and prove you can't blend in when you were born to stand out. The film stars Julia Roberts, Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay.