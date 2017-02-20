Download a Screening Pass for 'A United Kingdom'

WKSU listeners can download a pass for two for a special early screening of A United Kingdom on Tuesday, February 28 at 7 p.m. at the Cedar Lee Theatre by clicking this link: http://www.foxsearchlightscreenings.com/AUKWKSU. Passes must be exchanged at the box office for tickets - having a pass does not guarantee admission. Please arrive early, seating is limited.

A UNITED KINGDOM is the true story of King Seretse Khama of Botswana (David Oyelowo) and Ruth Williams (Rosamund Pike), a white woman from London, which caused an international uproar when they decided to marry in the late 1940s, just as apartheid was being introduced into South Africa. It was a decision that altered the course of African history.

