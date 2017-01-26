Dr. Thomas Malone Resignes As CEO of Summa Health System

By 41 minutes ago
  • photo of Thomas Malone
    Dr. Thomas Malone joined Summa in 2013, and took over as CEO on January 1, 2015. His tenure has been marked by repeated clashes with physicans and staff.
    SUMMA HEALTH

Summa Health CEO Thomas Malone resigned today after a turbulent two years leading Summit County's largest employer.

Dr. Malone’s tenure was marked by repeated clashes with physicians and staff. He joined Summa as president of St. Thomas and Akron City hospitals in 2013, and soon after closed the ER at St. Thomas. Summa also announced the closure of Wadsworth-Rittman Hospital, which led to several ongoing lawsuits. The health system is still in a legal battle over the future of Western Reserve Hospital, which is partly owned by physicians.

Malone next came under fire for instituting a dress code for employees, but things came to a head earlier this month, when Summa abruptly changed its longtime emergency room staff, which Malone acknowledged caused "disruptions" for both patients and staff.

Following a no-confidence vote by more than 200 physicians, Malone issued a statement saying he was hurt, but would not resign. When he did tender his resignation to Summa's board, he said his presence "may be a distraction from" the hospital system's goals.

The board of directors said in a statement that the resignation was "the right step forward" for Summa Health. Malone will continue to as CEO for up to 60 days while the board searches for a successor.

Statement From Dr. Thomas Malone
Earlier today I submitted my letter of resignation to the Summa Health Board of Directors.

I care deeply about the future of Summa Health and am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished together over the last two years. However, as I thought about what would be best for our organization moving forward, it became clear to me that my presence may be a distraction from our goals. And that is unacceptable to me.

I appreciate each member of the Summa Health family that has been with me on this journey over the last two years. Together, we have made great strides in moving the organization forward. I thank every one of them and will root for Summa Health’s continued success.

Statement From Summa Health Board of Directors
Earlier today the Summa Heath Board of Directors received and accepted the resignation of Summa Health president and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Thomas Malone. While accepting Dr. Malone’s decision, we also want to acknowledge and thank Tom for the tremendous growth and success that Summa Health has achieved during his tenure. Summa Health would not be the thriving organization it is today without his leadership.

Dr. Malone will continue to serve as CEO for up to 60 days while the board conducts a search for his successor. In our search we will be focused on finding the best leader to continue implementing Summa Health’s vision for population health and improving the health and wellness of our community while transforming the culture of our organization.

Our board will work closely with Dr. Malone and our leadership team to ensure a smooth transition and continue the day to day operations of Summa Health. We appreciate the continued commitment to excellent care demonstrated by our physicians and staff every day and look forward to moving forward together.

Tags: 
Summa Health System
Thomas Malone
Summa

Related Content

Analyst Considers What Drove Summa's ER Change

By Jan 7, 2017
Nathan Kaufman
Kaufman Strategic Advisers

Summa Health System’s abrupt change in how it staffs its emergency services is still drawing speculation as to what happened. 

Nathan Kaufman a national health industry analyst based in California says it is not unheard of for a hospital group to replace a long-time contractor for its ER operations but it is uncommon.

Summa's Shift in ER Doctors Stirs Controversy

By Jan 3, 2017
Dr Jeff Wright
Tim Rudell / WKSU

After 40 years with the same physicians group to staff its emergency operations, Akron-based Summa Health System has changed contractors. The group that lost the contract held a meeting Monday in Akron.

Summa said last week that it was unable to reach a new contract with Summa Emergency Associates, the independent group of doctors who have staffed its emergency rooms for decades.

Following the meeting of about 200 of its members Monday night, the president of that group, Dr. Jeff Wright, talked about what comes next.

Akron's Summa Health System Plans a Six-Story Addition, Part of $350 Million in Upgrades

By Apr 19, 2016
Artist rendering of upgrades at Akron City Hospital
SUMMA HEALTH SYSTEM

Akron-based Summa Health announced today plans for $350 million in facility upgrades.

Most of the funds--$270 million--will go toward constructing a new six-story tower and a 50,000-square-foot ambulatory clinic at Akron City Hospital. The first round of funds will also apply to renovations at Barberton Hospital.