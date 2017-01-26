Dr. Thomas Malone Resignes As CEO of Summa Health System

Summa Health CEO Thomas Malone resigned today after a turbulent two years leading Summit County's largest employer.

Malone resigns from Summa

Dr. Malone’s tenure was marked by repeated clashes with physicians and staff. He joined Summa as president of St. Thomas and Akron City hospitals in 2013, and soon after closed the ER at St. Thomas. Summa also announced the closure of Wadsworth-Rittman Hospital, which led to several ongoing lawsuits. The health system is still in a legal battle over the future of Western Reserve Hospital, which is partly owned by physicians.

Malone next came under fire for instituting a dress code for employees, but things came to a head earlier this month, when Summa abruptly changed its longtime emergency room staff, which Malone acknowledged caused "disruptions" for both patients and staff.

Following a no-confidence vote by more than 200 physicians, Malone issued a statement saying he was hurt, but would not resign. When he did tender his resignation to Summa's board, he said his presence "may be a distraction from" the hospital system's goals.

The board of directors said in a statement that the resignation was "the right step forward" for Summa Health. Malone will continue to as CEO for up to 60 days while the board searches for a successor.

Statement From Dr. Thomas Malone

Earlier today I submitted my letter of resignation to the Summa Health Board of Directors.

I care deeply about the future of Summa Health and am incredibly proud of all that we have accomplished together over the last two years. However, as I thought about what would be best for our organization moving forward, it became clear to me that my presence may be a distraction from our goals. And that is unacceptable to me.

I appreciate each member of the Summa Health family that has been with me on this journey over the last two years. Together, we have made great strides in moving the organization forward. I thank every one of them and will root for Summa Health’s continued success.

Statement From Summa Health Board of Directors

Earlier today the Summa Heath Board of Directors received and accepted the resignation of Summa Health president and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Thomas Malone. While accepting Dr. Malone’s decision, we also want to acknowledge and thank Tom for the tremendous growth and success that Summa Health has achieved during his tenure. Summa Health would not be the thriving organization it is today without his leadership.

Dr. Malone will continue to serve as CEO for up to 60 days while the board conducts a search for his successor. In our search we will be focused on finding the best leader to continue implementing Summa Health’s vision for population health and improving the health and wellness of our community while transforming the culture of our organization.

Our board will work closely with Dr. Malone and our leadership team to ensure a smooth transition and continue the day to day operations of Summa Health. We appreciate the continued commitment to excellent care demonstrated by our physicians and staff every day and look forward to moving forward together.