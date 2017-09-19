Dreamers Make Their Plea to Congress

By 1 hour ago

Elvis Saldias, in the Ohio Statehouse, asks Congress to support extended protections for children who were brought to the United States while young and no longer have legal status.Credit Andy Chow / Statehouse News BureauEdit | Remove

Young professionals in Ohio are sharing their stories, hoping that Congress will pass a law that will save them from deportation. These so-called Dreamers were brought to the U.S. as children, then lost their legal status. And they say America is the only home they know.

Elvis Saldias was 9-years-old when his mother brought him to America from Bolivia. He grew up undocumented after their visas expired. With the Trump Administration winding down the DACA program, Saldias says he’s living under the possible threat of deportation.

“If those protections end, then something as small as driving to the grocery story, getting pulled over, that could be what deports somebody. So there’s always that fear," Salidas says.

Saldias and fellow Dreamers commended Republican Ohio Congressmen Steve Stivers and Pat Tiberi for sponsoring the Recognizing America’s Children Act, which offers extended protections and a path to legal status.

So far their bill has just one Democratic sponsor.

Tags: 
DACA
Trump Administration
Dreamers
Deportation
immigration
Elvis Saldias

Related Content

What DACA's Demise Could Mean for Ohio Students and Their Universities

By Sep 9, 2017
University of Akron campus

Colleges and universities throughout northeast Ohio are responding to President Donald Trump’s recent decision to find a more permanent replacement for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program — or DACA. WKSU’s Philip de Oliveira spoke with University of Akron President Matt Wilson about what that could mean for schools and their undocumented students.

Ohio's Sen. Sherrod Brown Denounces Trump's DACA Decision

By Sep 6, 2017
Sen. Sherrod Brown
WKSU, Brown at the DNC

Ohio’s Democratic U.S. senator is criticizing President Trump for his decision to end the DACA program, which allows young people brought to the U.S. illegally as children to remain.

In a conference call today, Sherrod Brown said the decision affecting hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants is cruel and inhumane.

Ohio's U.S. Sen. Portman Calls for a Long-Term Solution to Dreamers' Future

By Sep 7, 2017
photo of Senator Rob Portman
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman says he think it’s time to find a solution for DACA.

Portman addressed President Donald Trump’s plan to end DACA within six months, saying he agrees with Trump’s decision to end the Obama-era executive order. However, he thinks that it is time for Congress to act and solve this issue “the right way."

After Nearly a Dozen Years in Akron, a Family is Abruptly Sent Back to Colombia

By Mar 6, 2017
Billboard
PHIL MASTURZO / AKRON BEACON JOURNAL

Local immigration attorneys say undocumented immigrant families In Northeast Ohio are increasingly skittish as they prepare for routine appointments with federal immigration officials. They’re concerned that the policies that have allowed them to remain in the U.S. are abruptly changing. WKSU’s M.L. Schultze reports that one Akron family found out there’s reason for such fears.