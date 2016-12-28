Drivers on the Ohio Turnpike Will See Less Construction in 2017

    Drivers complained this year about the amount of construction on the Ohio Turnpike.
The Ohio Turnpike is responding to driver complaints by scaling back its capital spending by about 15 percent in 2017.

Turnpike spokesman Brian Newbacher says drivers can still expect better roads. But next year, they’ll see fewer orange barrels.

“We still want to carefully balance the customer preference with the pace of our program for improvements because we know that motorists also want smooth pavement to drive on," Newbacher said.

The turnpike has been getting feedback from motorists on social media, in responses to its customer newsletter, and on the road itself. “You can sometimes tell when a driver is frustrated behind the wheel, when they’re throwing their hands up in the air and that kind of thing."

Plans for next year include pavement replacements and lane resurfacing in Sandusky, Lorain, Wood, and northern Summit counties. The Turnpike Commission has also allocated $17 million for bridge repairs.

