Drug Take Back Day Offers a Safe Way to Dispose of Prescription Pills

Dr. Teresa Long (center) talks about National Drug Take Back Day with (l-r) Columbus Fire Department Assistant Chief Jim Davis, Franklin County Chief Deputy Rick Minerd and U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH)
As the opioid crisis rages on, public health officials have been urging people to get rid of prescription painkillers that are no longer needed.  Communities around the state are holding events this Saturday, which is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Columbus Public Health Director Teresa Long says organized drop-offs for drugs are a much better option than throwing them away or flushing them.

“It’s about getting them out of the house, but we want to get them safely out of the house ... (to) actually get them into a place where they actually can be disposed. They actually are incinerated.”

Studies suggest that many teenage and young adult opioid and heroin users got addicted through drugs they found in medicine cabinets. 

The overall prescribing of opioids went down 18percent from 2010 to 2015 across the country but its repercussions are still on an upward trajectory in Ohio. Overdose deaths jumped 13 percent from 2013 to 2014 here. And increased another 21.5 percent the following year.  