Eastlake Considers One of Ohio's First Medical Marijuana Operation

By Feb 1, 2017
  • Medical marijuana study
    BROOKINGS INSTITUTION

The city of Eastlake is considering a proposal for a medical marijuana plant. It comes from Buckeye Relief, which would build and license the operation.

Eastlake Mayor Dennis Morley says the plant will be good for the city and or employment.


“We’d have licensing fees in the future. We would have the tax dollars. We would have 30 employees the first year that’d they hire and possibly 50 by the second.  We’d have a payroll between a million and a half, and one-and-three quarter million (dollars). So, these are all things that will bring revenue to the city.”

If the proposal for the plant is approved, it’s expected to be operating by the end of next year. 

Tags: 
medical marijuana
Eastlake
Buckeye Relief
Dennis Morley

Related Content

Ohio Pharmacy Board Releases First Draft of Its Medical Marijuana Rules

By Dec 15, 2016
photo of a pot dispensary sign
CHUCK COKER / FLICKR CC

Ohio's pharmacy board has released a first draft of rules for who can sell medical marijuana.

The state would permit up to 40 medical marijuana dispensaries. The cost of a dispensary license would be $80,000 every two years.

Medical Marijuana Advocates Say Ohio Is Proposing Too Few sites

By Nov 2, 2016
photo of Marijuana
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

The panel charged with putting the state’s new medical marijuana law in effect has come up with some rules for sites where marijuana would be grown in Ohio.

The number of proposed growing sites has upset activists who’ve had questions about the new law.  

The Ohio Department of Commerce’s proposals would limit the number of marijuana growing sites to 18. The licenses and fees for the 12 larger sites would be $200,000 each; those for the six smaller sites would be $20,000 each.

State Medical Association Advises Doctors Against Recommending Medical Marijuana to Patients

By Oct 28, 2016
photo of Marijuana
OHIO PUBLIC RADIO

The state organization that oversees doctors in Ohio is advising them against recommending marijuana for patients right now, though the state medical board isn’t stopping them from doing that.

A marijuana law that took effect last month allows doctors to recommend marijuana for patients to keep them from being prosecuted for possessing small amounts of marijuana. And a member of the state medical board says that agency is not prohibiting doctors from recommending medical marijuana. 

Lawmakers Make New Rules for Medical Marijuana from Other States

By Sep 26, 2016
photo of medical marijuana sign
FLICKR

It could take more than a year before Ohio doctors could recommend marijuana for patients under Ohio’s medical marijuana program.

But what would happen if someone in Ohio has obtained medical marijuana legally in another state and uses it here?

Statehouse correspondent Jo Ingles reports on the first bill to make changes in Ohio's medical marijuana program.

Republican Rep. Kyle Koehler is sponsoring a bill that would set rules for which states would be approved for reciprocity agreements.