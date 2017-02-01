Eastlake Considers One of Ohio's First Medical Marijuana Operation

The city of Eastlake is considering a proposal for a medical marijuana plant. It comes from Buckeye Relief, which would build and license the operation.

Eastlake Mayor Dennis Morley says the plant will be good for the city and or employment.

Medical marijuana operation could provide a big economic boost for Eastlake

“We’d have licensing fees in the future. We would have the tax dollars. We would have 30 employees the first year that’d they hire and possibly 50 by the second. We’d have a payroll between a million and a half, and one-and-three quarter million (dollars). So, these are all things that will bring revenue to the city.”

If the proposal for the plant is approved, it’s expected to be operating by the end of next year.