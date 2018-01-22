ECOT Critics Says School Should Point Blame On Itself

By 7 hours ago

ECOT HQ main building
Credit Daniel Konik

Thousands of students are either starting in a new school or still looking for a place to take classes after the closure of the state’s largest online charter school. The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow is still fighting the state’s clawback of $60 million and blames the state Department of Education for its fate. But one vocal critic says ECOT only has itself to blame.

ECOT says it closed because the Ohio Department of Education wouldn’t accept a final deal regarding the collection of millions of dollars.

Longtime ECOT critic Stephen Dyer with Innovation Ohio has said for years that the online charter school was falling short in educating the amount of kids it claimed it was teaching.

But in reality, Dyer says ECOT closed because it could no longer pay its sponsor, Lake Erie West.

“It is frustrating the failure of the school has had on educating the kids was not what necessitated the closure it was the failure of this school to pay the adults that were supposed to oversee them," Dyer says.

ECOT says it can reopen if it wins its Supreme Court case next month which argues that the education department imposed attendance regulations retroactively. 

Tags: 
ECOT
The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow
Innovation Ohio
Ohio Department of Education

Related Content

ECOT Closing Sends Thousands Of Students To Different Schools

By Jan 20, 2018
Andy Chow / Statehouse News Bureau

An estimated 12,000 students must figure out where to go now that the state’s largest online charter school has closed. Marred by budget problems and alleged failure to comply with regulations, ECOT’s sponsor decided to back out.

The sponsor and the school met in a Franklin County courtroom today to figure out what happens to the school’s funds and records. 

Ohio's Largest On-line Charter School, ECOT, Cuts Ties With Its Founder

By Jan 18, 2018
A photo of the ECOT sign.
KAREN KASLER / OHIO PUBLIC RADIO STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

This week marked the end of the semester at Ohio’s largest online charter school. But the future of the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow remains unclear. The school is offering a plan to the Ohio Department of Education to stay open through the end of the year. 

More Bad News for Ohio's Largest Online Charter School

By Jan 11, 2018
photo of ECOT sign
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state’s largest online charter school could be in danger of closing in the near future with the news that the school is losing its sponsor. This is just the latest domino to fall for the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, which has been battling financial and regulatory issues for years now.

ECOT’s sponsor, the Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West, will suspend the school’s operation sometime next week.

Ohio Supreme Court Sets Date for ECOT Funding Case

By Jan 2, 2018
photo of ECOT board president Andrew Brush
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A final end to the legal battle involving the state and its largest online charter school is coming closer. The Ohio Supreme Court has set a date to hear arguments in the case filed by the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow.