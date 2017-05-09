ECOT Founder Rallies Supporters and Defends His School at Ohio's Statehouse

By 1 hour ago

ECOT founder Bill Lager (at podium) says that his school was created for helping students who are terminally ill or have trouble learning in standard environments.
Credit KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The battle between the state and its largest online charter school brought supporters of the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, or ECOT, to the Statehouse. The crowd of hundreds of students, parents and teachers also included a well-known but rarely seen figure.

The crowd cheered loudly for Bill Lager, who rarely makes public appearances. Lager, who’s donated millions to mostly Republican lawmakers and candidates, said he created ECOT to help kids who are chronically ill or have trouble learning. And he said every family in Ohio has a child in their lives who wants an education outside of a traditional public school.

”That’s what ECOT is. That’s what ECOT always will be.”

ECOT is fighting a judge’s ruling that it return $60 million in state funding for student enrollment it claimed but couldn’t prove. The school says it’s complied with state law but that the Ohio Department of Education has changed its rules on counting students.

Tags: 
ECOT
Bill Lager
Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow
on-line schools
Online charter schools

Related Content

State Audit Finds ECOT Doesn't Track the Time Students Spend in its Online Classroom

By Mar 9, 2017
ECOT image
STATEIMPACT OHIO

Ohio’s auditor has issued a report that’s critical of the state’s largest online charter school, saying it isn’t tracking the amount of learning time of the 15,000 students it claimed were enrolled last year.

Ohio's Largest Online Charter Continues Its Battle to Hold Onto State Funding

By Dec 6, 2016
photo of ECOT vs. ODE hearing
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state’s largest online charter school is fighting to keep up to $60 million that it could lose because of an enrollment audit that the school argues was improperly conducted by the state.

 

 

The state’s audit found that the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, or ECOT, only had about 40 percent of the full-time students enrolled than it reported.

 

ECOT Takes Funding Battle to Appeals Court

By Feb 10, 2017
photo of Andy Chow
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state’s largest online charter school is appealing a ruling that could let the Ohio Department of Education claw back up to $60 million in previous funding. This is over a dispute about how enrollment was calculated.

There are legislators who want to make sure the law is crystal clear in the future.

Ohio Judge Sides with Department of Education in ECOT Case

By Oct 1, 2016
photo of ECOT and Ohio Department of Education logos
ECOT AND OHIO DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

A Franklin County judge has dealt a serious blow to the state's largest online charter school and siding with the Ohio Department of Education.

The judge says the state can to try to recover some of the more than $100 million it paid to the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow.

ECOT had sued to stop the state from going forward with its attendance audit - the e-school said that using student logins for attendance violated its contract with the state.

Ohio Lawmaker Defends Release of Report Critical of Online Charter

By Sep 27, 2016
photo of Peggy Lehner
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state’s largest online charter school is crying foul after the education department released a report showing it fell short of its estimated attendance by more than 50%. But a top education lawmaker says Ohio taxpayers deserve to know what their money is going towards.

A review of the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow found that more than half of the students enrolled in the school didn’t do enough work to qualify as full time.