ECOT Says Battle with Education Department are Far From Over

By 49 minutes ago

ECOT founder Bill Lager (at podium) has defended his school in the past as a charter school to help students who are terminally ill or have trouble learning in traditional school settings.
Credit KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state school board votes on Monday on whether to require the state’s largest online charter school, the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, to pay back $60 million in state funding it got for actually having 60% fewer students than it claimed it did.

It’s the latest in the fight between ECOT and the state, and the charter school says it won’t be the last.

A Department of Education hearing officer agreed with a Franklin County judge that ECOT owes that money for 9,000 students it was paid for who weren’t enrolled full time. The state contends ECOT must show it’s providing 920 hours of learning opportunities each year for each student.

But ECOT has claimed that it’s following the law and a contract it signed in 2003 which didn’t require it track the hours students spent online. ECOT spokesman Neil Clark says no matter the vote, this battle with ODE isn’t over.

“We will resist any actions that they take and we’ll continue to appeal to the General Assembly or others to correct what’s been going wrong in this process.”

And when asked if it will go to the Ohio Supreme Court, Clark says, “Absolutely.”

But state school superintendent Paolo DeMaria has said he thinks the law is clear.

Tags: 
ECOT
Ohio Department of Education
Neil Clark
charter schools

Related Content

ECOT and Ohio Department of Education Take Their Dispute to Court

By Sep 12, 2016
photo of Rick Teeters in court
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state of Ohio and its largest e-school went head-to-head in court today over what’s required to provide education to students. 

ECOT wants a judge to halt any consequences stemming from a recent attendance audit by the Ohio Department of Education while the two sides fight over the bigger issue of what constitutes student instruction and learning opportunities.

ECOT Fires Back at State Officials With State Attendance Audit Around the Corner

By Jul 15, 2016
ECOT and Ohio Department of Education logos
ECOT OHIO AND OHIO DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

Ohio’s largest online charter school is firing back against state officials who say they don’t have enough information to perform an attendance audit. The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, or ECOT, says it won’t hand over student log-in times unless a judge tells them to. 

The Ohio Department of Education says it still needs detailed information on when ECOT’s students logged-in and -out of school every day in order to get a clear idea of how much instruction time they received.

ECOT Founder Rallies Supporters and Defends His School at Ohio's Statehouse

By May 9, 2017
photo of Bill Lager
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The battle between the state and its largest online charter school brought supporters of the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, or ECOT, to the Statehouse. The crowd of hundreds of students, parents and teachers also included a well-known but rarely seen figure.