ECOT Supporters Pin Hopes on Ohio Supreme Court Hearing

By Ashton Marra 1 hour ago

Credit ECOT OHIO

Supporters of ECOT—the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow—say the online charter school could reopen if the Ohio Supreme Court rules in its favor during a Tuesday hearing. But students have found alternative classrooms in the three weeks since its closure.

ECOT closed its doors January 18 leaving some 12,000 students scrambling to find a new school to finish the academic year.

The state’s Big 8 school districts, located in Ohio’s largest cities, prepared to take in large numbers of ECOT students, but actual enrollment has varied.

A Youngstown City Schools representative says three students have enrolled in their district of the 125 who live in the city. Both Toledo and Canton have taken in 22 students each, and 100 enrolled in Cincinnati. Cleveland reports enrolling 113 students.

It’s likely many students found alternative online options. Ohio Virtual Academy has enrolled 4,000 new students in its second semester.

ECOT closed after its sponsor said it couldn’t afford to keep the school in operation for the remainder of the year. The state Department of Education reduced its monthly funding payments by more than $3 million after an audit showed the school wasn’t accurately tracking student participation.

The Ohio Supreme Court will hear final arguments over the reduced funding Tuesday.

Related Content

ECOT Critics Says School Should Point Blame On Itself

By Jan 22, 2018
Daniel Konik

Thousands of students are either starting in a new school or still looking for a place to take classes after the closure of the state’s largest online charter school. The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow is still fighting the state’s clawback of $60 million and blames the state Department of Education for its fate. But one vocal critic says ECOT only has itself to blame.

What's Next for Thousands of ECOT Students, Teachers

By Ashton Marra Jan 23, 2018
Photo of Abbey Lopez with her mother, Jennifer
ASHTON MARRA / IDEASTREAM

A judge has appointed a special master to oversee the assets of ECOT--The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow-- until the Ohio Supreme Court can decide its case over student enrollment, possibly as soon as next month.

In that case, education officials say the online charter school owes the state $80 million after ECOT embellished its enrollment numbers. But the school contends it shouldn’t have to pay the money back after the state improperly changed the reporting criteria.

ECOT Closing Sends Thousands Of Students To Different Schools

By Jan 20, 2018
Andy Chow / Statehouse News Bureau

An estimated 12,000 students must figure out where to go now that the state’s largest online charter school has closed. Marred by budget problems and alleged failure to comply with regulations, ECOT’s sponsor decided to back out.

The sponsor and the school met in a Franklin County courtroom today to figure out what happens to the school’s funds and records. 