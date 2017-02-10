ECOT Takes Funding Battle to Appeals Court

By 13 hours ago
  • photo of Andy Chow
    ECOT Superintendent Rick Teeters (standing) testified for the charter school at a hearing
    ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state’s largest online charter school is appealing a ruling that could let the Ohio Department of Education claw back up to $60 million in previous funding. This is over a dispute about how enrollment was calculated.

There are legislators who want to make sure the law is crystal clear in the future.

The Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, or ECOT, is arguing that the state’s guidelines on attendance and enrollment are murky.

That’s in response to the Ohio Department of Education finding that the number of full time students at ECOT fell 60% short of what it reported.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni of the Youngstown area says his bill will require teachers to take attendance and make it clear that e-schools must educate students.

“Set the tone for the upcoming school year and say these are the rules with 100% certainty,” he said.

The argument between providing education and offering learning opportunities is a big part of the court case that the state won. ECOT is appealing it.

Tags: 
ECOT
Ohio Department of Education
Joe Schiavoni
charter school enrollment

Related Content

Ohio Judge Sides with Department of Education in ECOT Case

By Oct 1, 2016
photo of ECOT and Ohio Department of Education logos
ECOT AND OHIO DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

A Franklin County judge has dealt a serious blow to the state's largest online charter school and siding with the Ohio Department of Education.

The judge says the state can to try to recover some of the more than $100 million it paid to the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow.

ECOT had sued to stop the state from going forward with its attendance audit - the e-school said that using student logins for attendance violated its contract with the state.

Ohio's Largest Online Charter Continues Its Battle to Hold Onto State Funding

By Dec 6, 2016
photo of ECOT vs. ODE hearing
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state’s largest online charter school is fighting to keep up to $60 million that it could lose because of an enrollment audit that the school argues was improperly conducted by the state.

 

 

The state’s audit found that the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, or ECOT, only had about 40 percent of the full-time students enrolled than it reported.

 

Ohio Department of Education Lobs New Accusations at ECOT

By Sep 26, 2016
ECOT and Ohio Department of Education logos

 The state education department says Ohio's largest online charter school severely over-reported how many students actually attended class full time. But the school says the state's report is a slap in the face to a pending court battle. 

The state says only 40% of the more than 15,000 students enrolled at the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow spent enough time learning during the day to qualify as full-time students.

ECOT and Ohio Department of Education Take Their Dispute to Court

By Sep 12, 2016
photo of Rick Teeters in court
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state of Ohio and its largest e-school went head-to-head in court today over what’s required to provide education to students. 

ECOT wants a judge to halt any consequences stemming from a recent attendance audit by the Ohio Department of Education while the two sides fight over the bigger issue of what constitutes student instruction and learning opportunities.