ECOT Will Lay Off More Than 300 Employees to Pay Off What It Owes the State

ECOT spokesman Neil Clark says cuts are needed in order to pay off debt to the state.
Credit Karen Kasler / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Ohio's largest online charter school is making drastic job cuts to help pay the $60 million it owes the state. 

Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow spokesman Neil Clark says the cuts are needed to pay back 60 percent of the $100 million the school got from the state last year.

“They have proposed laying off up to 350 people in the next 30 to 60 days,” Clark says.

Teachers, administrators and staff positions will be eliminated.  And Clark says if the state doesn’t allow the school enough time to pay back the money, ECOT will have to close its doors for good. The state has said ECOT was paid for 9,000 more full-time students than were actually enrolled. 

ECOT
Neil Clark
Ohio Department of Education
Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow

State Audit Finds ECOT Doesn't Track the Time Students Spend in its Online Classroom

By Mar 9, 2017
ECOT image
STATEIMPACT OHIO

Ohio’s auditor has issued a report that’s critical of the state’s largest online charter school, saying it isn’t tracking the amount of learning time of the 15,000 students it claimed were enrolled last year.

State School Board Votes to Require ECOT to Repay $60 million

By Jun 12, 2017
ECOT logo
ECOT OHIO

Ohio’s largest online charter school has promised to continue its legal battle with the state department of education. But the state school board still voted today to require the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow to return $60 million in overpayments for students it couldn’t prove were enrolled full time.

ECOT Says Battle with Education Department are Far From Over

By Jun 11, 2017
photo of Bill Lager
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The state school board votes on Monday on whether to require the state’s largest online charter school, the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, to pay back $60 million in state funding it got for actually having 60% fewer students than it claimed it did.

It’s the latest in the fight between ECOT and the state, and the charter school says it won’t be the last.

The Ohio Department of Education Wins Its Case Against ECOT -- For Now

By May 11, 2017
photo of ECOT board president Andrew Brush
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A state hearing officer has dealt another blow to Ohio’s largest online charter school. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports it’s the latest move in the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow's  ongoing battle with the state.

Before several hundred students, parents and staffers in a rally at the Statehouse, ECOT board president Andrew Brush said the school was in a fight for the future of education in Ohio.

ECOT Founder Rallies Supporters and Defends His School at Ohio's Statehouse

By May 9, 2017
photo of Bill Lager
KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The battle between the state and its largest online charter school brought supporters of the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, or ECOT, to the Statehouse. The crowd of hundreds of students, parents and teachers also included a well-known but rarely seen figure.