Education Leaders Give Thumbs Up to Ohio House Budget Changes

By 1 hour ago

Credit KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The House’s changes to Gov. John Kasich’s budget are going over fairly well with education leaders. That includes the $90 million in spending added to the $16.3 billion that Kasich initially proposed.

That $90 million will be spread out over more than 610 school districts, joint vocational schools and educational service centers, notes Damon Asbury with the Ohio School Boards Association.

“$90 million is not a lot. I guess it’s more the sentiment? We’re pleased that the legislature did put some additional dollars in,” says Asbury.

Scott DeMauro with the Ohio Education Association, the state’s largest teachers’ union, is pleased the House pulled out Kasich’s requirement that teachers job shadow at businesses.

“We are very happy that common sense prevailed,” says DeMauro.

But school leaders are cautious about proceeds from new video poker games at Ohio’s seven horseracing tracks.  They’re concerned about the stability of that funding source, though revenue at racinos has been up.

Kasich said his book, “Two Paths” is about how the country got to the divided place it’s in, and how to get out of it. And he notes the expectation that it’s the start of his next presidential campaign.