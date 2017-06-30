Eight Candidates File to Challenge Frank Jackson for Cleveland Mayor

Eight candidates have filed petitions to challenge Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson in the fall nonpartisan primary election. Here's a look at who met Thursday's filing deadline.

The challengers

Cleveland City Councilman Zack Reed turned in his petitions the day of the deadline. He joins Councilman Jeff Johnson on the list of challengers. State Representative Bill Patmon and former East Cleveland Mayor Eric Brewer have also handed in petitions.

Also throwing in their names were two leaders of businesses: Brandon Chrostowski of EDWIN’s restaurant, and Tony Madalone of Fresh Brewed Tees. Robert Kilo, who last ran for mayor in 2009, will make another attempt at the office. Rounding out the list is Dyrone W. Smith.

The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections has not yet verified all petition signatures, and some candidates may fall short of the September ballot.