Election Officials In Ohio and 20 Other States Confirm They Were Targeted By Hackers In 2016

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted says nothing was compromised in the hack attempt during the 2016 election.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has reached out to elections officials in Ohio and 20 other states, which have confirmed they were targeted by hackers during the 2016 election. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports Ohio’s chief elections official said he thinks the story isn't as shocking as it may seem.

Secretary of State Jon Husted has said several times Ohio’s vote counting system could not be hacked because it’s not online. He confirms that an IP address did try to access Ohio’s elections system last year for less than a second, but couldn’t get in and nothing was compromised. Husted calls the situation exaggerated.

“This particular IP address tried to get into our system. It was an attempt that lasted less than a second. If I were to try to put it in common terms, it’s like somebody walking up to a bank, pulling on the handle, finding that the door was locked and they just moved on.

“I don’t believe that anything in 2016 happened that deserves the attention that this story is getting.”

Husted says the only access point a hacker might find is to the statewide voter database, but that’s backed up daily. And he notes his office has worked on securing the system with the Ohio National Guard and the federal government.

Seven of the 21 states that were targeted were considered swing states in last year’s presidential election. The targeted states were Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

election 2016
U.S. Department of Homeland Security
hacking
Secretary of State Jon Husted
voting

The Future of (Un)Civil Discourse

Kent State University’s College of Communication and Information and WKSU hosted "The Future of (Un)Civil Discourse," a community event today to discuss how social media, technology, pop culture and politics are changing the form, functions and very nature of civil discourse in the United States.

UPDATE JULY 28: Click here for a factcheck.org analysis of the claims made in President Trump's Youngstown speech. 

Donald Trump won the highest office in the land in part because of places like Youngstown, Ohio—former Democratic Party strongholds.  So on Tuesday, the President came to town. 

Last summer’s Republican National Convention in Cleveland may be a distant memory for some people, but a new film profiles those four days in July. WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia reports on “A More Civil War,” premiering tonight at the Capitol Theater as part of the Cleveland International Film Festival.

On July 27, Donald Trump created one of the most surreal moments of the presidential campaign, when he encouraged Russians to hack his opponent's email.

"Russia, if you're listening, I hope you'll be able to find the 30,000 emails that are missing," Trump said, speaking about Hillary Clinton's deleted emails from her private email account from her time as secretary of state. "I think you'll probably be rewarded mightily by our press."

So it was a bit of a surprise when on Monday morning, he implied in a tweet that hacking hadn't been a major topic during the election: