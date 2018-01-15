EMS Operators Make Contingency Plans In Case Of Long Term I-V Supply Shortages

By 5 hours ago
  • Central fire station, Massillon, OH
    Massillon main fire station
    City of Massillon website

As hospitals in Northeast Ohio and across the country continue monitoring problems in the supply chain of I-V needles, bags and pre-packaged fluids, EMS operators are growing concerned, too. 

When Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico, it hit three manufacturing plants of the world’s biggest IV equipment provider.  Those are back on line but supply levels won’t likely recover until Spring.

In Massillon, the fire department EMS has a three-month IV reserve. Chief Tom Burgasser says they have backup plans, too.

“If we ever got down to about a months’ worth of the physical needles or the supplies that way, we would adjust protocols. In borderline cases, or times when we might help the hospital out and start IVs, we’re not doing that unless it’s indicated for specific reasons.” 

Burgasser says the Fire Department EMS made 3,000 runs using emergency IVs last year. 

Tags: 
IV shortage
EMS
Massillon
Massillon Affinity Medical Center

Related Content

Akron Raises Fees For Emergency Services

By May 24, 2016
Emergency Entrance, Akron Children's Hosptial
Akron Children's Hospital

The City of Akron is going to charge more for EMS services and hospital transportation provided by the Fire Department

City Council approved fee hikes of as much as a third for some basic services.  It is the first rate increase in five years. 

Adjusting
Mayor Dan Horrigan says it brings Akron up to the general levels charged elsewhere in the region. 

Locals Want to Find New Owners For Affinity Medical Center To Keep It Open In Massillon

By Jan 9, 2018
Affinity Medical Center closing protested
Tim Rudell / WKSU

Last week the owners of Affinity Medical Center, which was originally Massillon City Hospital, announced it is closing after more a century of continuous operation. Tuesday off-duty nurses, former patients, the mayor and others gathered in protest.

Quorum Health Care said Friday the 156-bed facility is losing money, they can’t find a buyer, and they’re shutting it down March 6th. Off-duty nurses, former patients and officials including the mayor of Massillon and former Congressman Dennis Kucinich gathered in front of the hospital to say they’re going to save it. 