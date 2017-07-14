Energy Companies Submit Plans for Three Big Solar Farms in Ohio

The planned solar farms would be placed in Brown, Vinton and Hardin counties.
A research project at Case Western Reserve University and one at an Akron company --  Echogen – have been awarded a total of $2.4 million from the  Department of Energy for solar research projects. And though solar has lagged in Ohio, three big solar farms are in the works.

The three plants, which have been submitted for approval by state regulators, would generate 125 to 150 megawatts each. To get an idea of just how big this is, the largest solar generator right now is a 20 megawatt facility in Bowling Green.

The plants would be in Brown, Hardin and Vinton counties. Kent Truckor  is with Invenergy, which is leading the projects in Hardin and Vinton.

“I think it’s exciting for us; it’s exciting for the state of Ohio because this is really the first major push into large scale solar development in the state and solar construction and operations,” he said.

The three projects could create more than 1,000 construction jobs and generate hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes revenue for the counties. 

